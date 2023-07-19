NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The rock band Dogstar is set to perform Dec. 16 at The NorVa in Downtown Norfolk. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m.

The band, composed of guitarist and vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse and bassist Keanu Reeves will begin their tour to over 25 cities in August. The Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Tour, named after their latest album, will include a west coast run in August and an east coast run in December. Dogstar’s new album is scheduled to be released mid-tour, on Oct. 6.

The band started in 1991 in southern California. Twenty years after their last performance together, the band reunited this past May. At their first public performance at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival they played their single “Everything Turns Around,” which was officially released July 19.

The venue they will be performing at originally opened as a Vaudeville theater, and was eventually renovated and transformed into a music venue. In 2013, the venue was voted the No. 1 venue in America for the Rolling Stone reader’s choice poll.

