NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Hope House Foundation is hosting the Stockley Gardens Spring Arts Festival.

The festival is Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 21 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Stockley Gardens Park at the corner of Stockley Gardens and Olney Road.

The community event has over 115 artists, musicians, and food vendors. Artists will be presenting their work in various media including painting, glass, sculpture, photography, and jewelry.

Everyone is welcome to the free Art Party on Saturday from 5 to 7 pm. The event recognizes artists’ awards and features the band Suburban Key Party with a cash bar.

Saturday, May 20

11 a.m. – Allegra DuChaine/ Acoustic Folk Rock

12:15 p.m. – Jordan Cooper/Jam, Funk, Bluegrass

1:30 p.m. – MaryAnn and Cole/Delta Blues

2:30 p.m. – Karl Werne/Acoustic Singer/Songwriter

3:30 p.m. – The Overnite Lows/Soulful Americana

5 p.m. – Suburban Key Party/Alternative Rock

Sunday, May 21

12 p.m. – Jasper and Dakota Smith/ Americana Singer-Songwriters

1 p.m. – Ruth Wyand/Americana, Folk, Blues, Jazz

2:15 p.m. – Ron Fetner/Americana

3:30 p.m. – Tret Fure/Acoustic Singer/Songwriter

There will also be activities for children during the festival, such as clowns, musicians, hula hooping, and art.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit StockleyGardens.com or call (757) 625-6161.