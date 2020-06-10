Hampton Roads attractions that are open or will open soon

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — After many of Virginia’s businesses, services and entertainment venues shut down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, some are working on opening back up.

Virginia entered phase 2 of reopening Friday, June 5, meaning people can gather in groups of 50 or fewer, restaurants can offer dine-in at reduced capacity and more.

Some businesses still can’t open, like concert venues that will have more than 50 people, etc.

So, if you’re feeling stir crazy and want to get out of the house for a bit, here are some options in Hampton Roads.

This list will be updated.

Virginia Living Museum

The museum opened its outdoor trail and gardens to VLM members on June 2. Beginning Saturday, June 6 at 9 a.m., the indoor facility opened to the public.

Click here for more information.

Virginia Zoo in Norfolk

The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk will open to the public starting June 25. Members can visit sooner, on June 22.

The zoo will be open to everyone from Thursday to Monday, with members only days on Tuesday and Wednesday. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. like normal, but reservations will be required for everyone. Members can start reserving tickets on Tuesday, June 16.

Click here for more information about requirements on face-coverings and more.

Mariners’ Museum

The Mariners’ Museum outdoor park trails and the Noland Trail will reopen on Monday, June 15.

Galleries and in-gallery programs will not open until Virginia moves into phase 3 of Forward Virginia.

Click here for more information.

Chrysler Museum

The Chrysler Museum of Art is scheduled to reopen to the public with new guidelines for social distancing guidelines on Saturday, June 20.

From June 16 to June 19, the museum says members will get an early opportunity to visit the Museum, prior to the public opening.

Click here for more information on the guidelines for visitors.

Norfolk Botanical Garden

Norfolk Botanical Garden will open its facilities and resume classes this Friday, June 12.

Click here for more details.

Virginia Aquarium

The Virginia Aquarium will reopen June 19.

The aquarium will take some safety measures to ensure visitors have a positive experience, including:

Requiring online ticket purchase instead of in-person purchase to eliminate touch points.

instead of in-person purchase to eliminate touch points. Limiting capacity with timed tickets for members and general admission

Guests 10 and older, staff and volunteers are required to wear face-coverings

Creating one-way paths throughout the aquarium

Installing signage about social distancing

Providing additional hand sanitizing stations

Increasing sanitation procedures for high-contact surfaces

Not accepting reservations between 1 and 2 p.m. each day so there can be additional cleaning

Closure of the café, snack stand and giant screen theater

Special presentations, touch pools, tours, some interactive areas and scheduled animal feedings will be closed

Colonial Williamsburg

Colonial Williamsburg will reopen its doors on June 14, but in a reduced capacity.

The following sites will operate at reduced capacity and follow safety guidelines:

The Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg

Governor’s Palace

Capitol

Courthouse

Weaver trade shop

Carpenter’s Yard

Peyton Randolph Yard

Colonial Garden

Magazine Yard

Armoury Yard

Brickyard

George Wythe Yard

Custis Square, including tours

“Although things may be a little different, there’s still plenty for you and your family to discover together,” the foundation wrote on its website.

Tickets will be discounted this summer.

Additional sites will reopen based on public health guidance.

More information is available on the Colonial Williamsburg website.

Again, this list will be updated as more businesses open. If you see any already reopened major attractions missing from this list, please email Living Local at this link.

