The Virginia Beach Amphitheater is the largest entertainment venue in Hampton Roads with a capacity of 20,000 people. (WAVY Photo/Chris Omahen.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Foo Fighters are coming to Virginia Beach.

The show will be held at the Veterans United Home Amphitheater on September 19.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets visit the LiveNation website.

Additional headline shows announced!

Tickets on sale Friday, April 14th at 10am local time.



Tickets to all upcoming shows: https://t.co/00T9ExQAnu pic.twitter.com/6vAjqQ6cYN — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) April 11, 2023