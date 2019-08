NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof will be at Chrysler Hall from Nov. 19 – 24.

Tickets for Fiddler on the Roof went on sale on Friday, Aug. 9 and will be available at the Scope Arena Box Office.

Other shows coming to Chrysler Hall for the 2019-2020 season include Hamilton, Waitress and Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

All shows can be viewed and tickets can be purchased by visiting the Broadway in Norfolk website.