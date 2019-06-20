Enjoy the essence of the islands at annual Chesapeake Bay Reggae Fest

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Groove to the sounds of local and international reggae bands from sun up to sun down at the 9th annual Chesapeake Bay Reggae Fest.

Live music acts will give a taste of the Caribbean islands from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday at Mill Point Park in Hampton.

There will be vendors whipping some Caribbean flavors and plenty of merchandise available to purchase.

The musical line up includes Nature’s Child, King New Level, Sista Nicky McMullen and Glen Washington.

Here’s the full schedule:

11 a.m. — DJ Flava

12 p.m. — Greg Gutty

1:30 p.m. — Cultivated Mind

2:30 p.m. — DJ Flava

3 p.m. — Reg Go

4 p.m. — D’Original Reverence

4:30 p.m. — The Ambassodorz

5:30 p.m. — Nature’s Child

6:30 p.m. — King New Level

7 p.m. — Sista Nicky McMullen

7:30 p.m. — Glen Washington

Admission to the festival is $10, but kids that are 12 years old or under are free.