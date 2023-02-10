NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Get ready to celebrate the “First Lady of Song” this April when the 25th Annual Ella Fitzgerald Music Festival comes to Newport News.

From April 20-22, the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center will host local and national artists as they honor the talent and legacy of Newport News-native Ella Fitzgerald, who not only greatly impacted the jazz scene for female singers.

Heritage High School singers and the Christopher Newport University Jazz Ensemble kick off the festival with an 8 p.m. concert Thursday, April 20. Tickets are $15.

The Festival Reception will be on the following night beginning at 6:30 p.m., with Good Shot Judy, a classic jazz band from Williamsburg, performing at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20.

The Saturday, April 22 show will feature 2023 Grammy award winner Samara Joy taking the stage. Joy’s critically-acclaimed Linger Awhile earning two awards during the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony.

The Ella Festival will take place the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center at 2410 Wickham Avenue. Tickets are sold separately and can be purchased here.