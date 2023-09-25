Tickets go on sale to the public on Sept. 29

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Don’t Stop Believin’! Journey’s 2024 Freedom Tour really is coming to Norfolk.

After all these years, the legendary rockers are still performing and are scheduled to make a stop at the Scope Arena, with special guest TOTO, on Friday, April 26, 2024.

It’s one of 30 stages the bands will hit during the 50th Anniversary tour.

Some of Journey’s chart-topping hits include “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want It”, “Faithfully”, “Lights” and so many more. The tour begins February 9, 2024 in Biloxi, MS before wrapping up on April 29 in Bridgeport, CT, just days after the Norfolk performance.

JUST ANNOUNCED! @JourneyOfficial's Freedom Tour 2024 is coming to Scope Arena on April 26 and we can’t wait to rock out with you! Grab your tickets this Friday at 10am!



Citi card holders will get early access to tickets, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. local time, through Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. Visit this link for the presale details.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets for the Scope Arena tour date at the Scope Box Office or at Ticketmaster.com.

The Scope Arena is located at 201 East Brambleton Avenue in Downtown Norfolk.