‘Beach-inspired Woodstock’ returns to the Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Immerse yourself in a tribute to rock and roll at this annual, beach-inspired Woodstock festival.

Sandstock will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock Music and Art Festival.

Original Woodstock rockers like Jimi Hendrix, The Who and Santana will be honored with tribute performances by bands like Kiss The Sky, Bargain and Soul Sacrifice.

New this year is an educational music component sponsored by School of Rock at the 24th Street Park. In addition, there will be an interactive visual art project.

“What alot of folks don’t know is that Woodstock was a music and arts festival, so we’re going to include some art components. One of the really neat things is an interactive art mural that our guests can help us complete over the weekend,” said Sandstock organizer, Domenick Fini.

Sandstock is Friday, June 28 – Sunday June 30 at the 24th Street Stage. Admission for concert and all of the activities are free and open to the public.

Here’s the complete schedule:

Friday, June 28

5:30 p.m. Festival Gate Opens to Hippy Dippy Stage on the beach at 24th Street, food and ABC sales begin. Sponsor and vendor displays open on Boardwalk. Free and everyone is welcome.

6:30 p.m. Soul Sacrifice (Santana) performs on Hippy Dippy Stage on the beach

9 p.m. Head Games (Foreigner) performs on Hippy Dippy Stage on the beach

Saturday, June 29

1 p.m. Sandstock Village opens in 24th Street Park. Free and everyone is welcome. Sponsor and vendor displays open in Sandstock Village and on Boardwalk.

2 p.m. School of Rock performance begins on Flower Power Stage in Sandstock Village

5:30 p.m. Festival Gate Opens to Hippy Dippy Stage on the beach at 24th Street, food and ABC sales begin. Free and everyone is welcome.

6:30 p.m. Bargain (The Who) performs on Hippy Dippy Stage on the beach

9 p.m. Don’t Look Back (Boston) performs on Hippy Dippy Stage on the beach

Sunday, June 30