Ballet Virginia returns to a live audience this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – It has been more than a year since Ballet Virginia performed in front of a live audience — 440 days to be exact — but that will change this weekend.

The professional company based in Norfolk will perform “Visions of Hope” at Zeiders American Dream Theater at the Virginia Beach Town Center.

The pandemic has been hard on professional dance companies. Many were forced to close their doors, but Ballet Virginia made it through.

Over the past year, the dancers have trained at home, danced in masks, and performed virtually.

With the entire company now vaccinated, the dancers are more than ready to return to the stage.

“I think it brings a sense of togetherness. You see people on stage, especially in this COVID world, you’re not seeing them through a screen. It’s live, it’s happening. You can emote with that person; you see the emotions happening, as they’re happening. And not you know, an afterthought. I think that’s what we’ve been missing as a community, said Ballet Virginia dancer Rebecca Ailstock.

Ballet Virginia’s dancers return to the stage for their first post-pandemic in-person live performance on Friday, May 14. All of this weekend’s performances are sold out.

If you had hoped to attend, but were unable to purchase a ticket, the company is also proving a pre-recorded performance for virtual viewing, beginning May 21. For details, click here.

A live concert series also begins at Town Center this weekend, at the fountain plaza. There will be performances from local artists and specialty guest acts. You can enjoy live music every weekend, beginning May 14, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. It’s free and open to the public. Click here for the list of entertainment acts.