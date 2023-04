The Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth is seen in this photo from Thursday, June 27, 2019. (Credit: WAVY TV 10)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion is showing free movies during the month of June.

Each movie is on Saturday during the month of June and starts at 8:15 p.m. Doors open at 7:45 p.m.

June 3: Puss in Boots: The Last Witch

June 10: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

June 17: Sing 2

June 24: The Bad Guys

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion’s website.