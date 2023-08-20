NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Mark Atkinson, a cinematographer and creative director of Otto Design + Marketing, won a Capital Emmy Award for a short feature.

The feature was about Maurice “Moe” Spector, a self taught sculptor and painter living on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. “Curate 757,” a production of WHRO Public Media, showcased the film, and it was recognized in the category of Art and Entertainment Short Form Content.

“I’ve known and admired Moe’s work for many years, so I was thrilled to be able to do this story,” Atkinson said. “His work is both whimsical and cerebral. He is truly one of the most talented artists on the Eastern Shore.”

Atkinson is a photographer, designer, documentarian and the co-founder of Otto Design + Marketing, in which he is in partnership with Peter Leddy.

The 65th Emmy Awards of the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences was held June 24. The Capital Emmy’s included all media outlets in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.