O’Connor Brewing shuts down tasting room, only offering to-go orders during coronavirus pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — O’Connor Brewing Co. has suspended business in its tasting room in the wake of the national coronavirus pandemic.

Customers will no longer be able to go to the Norfolk brewery to drink beer, but will be able to order products to go. The change in business began on Monday, March 16.

To go orders can be picked up directly inside of the bay door at the brewery. Cans, bottles, cases, and growlers of beer can be purchased to go. O’Connor Brewing Co. will not fill up personal growlers at this time.

To go orders can be made onsite or online and must be picked up the same day they are ordered.

O’Connor Brewing Co. will operate from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and noon from 7 p.m. on weekends until further notice. Customers will not be allowed in past the to go pickup area, and all events at O’Connor Brewing Co. through April 30 have been postponed.

“We have the safety of our neighbors, staff, family, and friends as our highest priority,” O’Connor Brewing Co. leadership wrote in a news release. “Being a local, family-owned business this comes as no easy decision, but one that we are certain is necessary to protect our community.”

