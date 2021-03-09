Local band ‘Brasswind’ takes the stage at Suffolk Centers Birdsong Theater

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This weekend, head to the Birdsong Theater at the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts, which will host another show for its “Together on Stage Winter Concert Series.”

Every other week, a local band takes the stage to perform in front of a small live audience while livestreaming the event to Facebook.

“So we put this idea together in June of 2020. We invited local artists to set up on stage while we streamed live on Facebook — and for free, at that. In September of 2020, we were able to allow people into the theater, masked and social-distanced,” said Gavin Harper, creative director at the Suffolk Center.

In-person seating is limited to 100 people, with plenty of room to social distance in the 530-seat Birdsong Theater. Harper said they wanted to make sure the musicians were as diverse as the people watching the shows.

“I just started looking around Suffolk and Hampton Roads, trying to find a variety of different music. We have everything from country to folk, soul, even bluegrass,” Harper added.

This Friday’s headliner: Brasswind.

“We are so excited for Brasswind. They are local to Virginia Beach, they are a big band — nine-piece band — jazz band that will be coming to the Suffolk Center. We are so excited, they are going to be a phenomenal concert,” said Harper.

The show is this Friday at 7 p.m. at the Birdsong Theater. Tickets for the in-person show are $15.

Or you can watch the show for free on the Suffolk Center Facebook page.