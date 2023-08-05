NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk Arts Commission announced they will provide grant support to 28 local nonprofit arts and cultural programming for fiscal year 2024.
From youth orchestras to visual arts education, these programs are intended to reach into every Norfolk neighborhood to give citizens of all ages the opportunity, and access, to enjoy quality arts and culture experiences, according to a press release.
Here is a list of the organizations that awarded grants for 2024:
- The Academy of Music
- The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command
- Access Virginia
- Shark City Drum and Dance Corps
- Arts for Learning (Young Audiences of Virginia)
- Siren City Pipe Band
- Bay Youth Orchestras of Virginia
- Stockley Gardens Arts Festivals
- Boys Choir of Hampton Roads studio
- 360 Performing Arts
- d’Art Center
- Tidewater African Cultural Alliance
- Generic Theater of Virginia
- Tidewater Classical Guitar
- Hermitage Museum & Gardens
- Tidewater Pipes & Drums
- Hurrah Player
- Tidewater Winds
- I. Sherman Greene Chorale
- Todd Rosenlieb Dance (TRDance)
- Mosaic Steel Orchestra
- Virginia Children’s Chorus
- The Muse Writers Center
- Virginia Chorale
- Norfolk Chamber Consort
- WHRO Public Media
- The Norfolk Street Choir Project
- World Affairs Council of Greater Hampton Roads
Learn more about grants, publics arts and culture in Norfolk here.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.