NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk Arts Commission announced they will provide grant support to 28 local nonprofit arts and cultural programming for fiscal year 2024.

From youth orchestras to visual arts education, these programs are intended to reach into every Norfolk neighborhood to give citizens of all ages the opportunity, and access, to enjoy quality arts and culture experiences, according to a press release.

Here is a list of the organizations that awarded grants for 2024:

The Academy of Music

The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command

Access Virginia

Shark City Drum and Dance Corps

Arts for Learning (Young Audiences of Virginia)

Siren City Pipe Band

Bay Youth Orchestras of Virginia

Stockley Gardens Arts Festivals

Boys Choir of Hampton Roads studio

360 Performing Arts

d’Art Center

Tidewater African Cultural Alliance

Generic Theater of Virginia

Tidewater Classical Guitar

Hermitage Museum & Gardens

Tidewater Pipes & Drums

Hurrah Player

Tidewater Winds

I. Sherman Greene Chorale

Todd Rosenlieb Dance (TRDance)

Mosaic Steel Orchestra

Virginia Children’s Chorus

The Muse Writers Center

Virginia Chorale

Norfolk Chamber Consort

WHRO Public Media

The Norfolk Street Choir Project

World Affairs Council of Greater Hampton Roads

Learn more about grants, publics arts and culture in Norfolk here.