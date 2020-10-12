Local artist’s project hoping to bring community together with free tacos, ice cream, dance celebration in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local artist’s new asphalt art project in Norfolk is hoping to bring the community together for a ribbon-cutting and dance celebration.

Local artist Mensah Bey will be working with community volunteers to complete, Gathering in Abundance, a street mural on Bland Street near the Five Points Intersection in the Norview neighborhood.

Mensah will be painting on October 14, 15 and 16. The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting and dance celebration on Saturday, October 17 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

The 100’ long, brightly colored artwork draws inspiration from West African Adinkra symbolism. Ideas of unity, togetherness, abundance, and cooperation are used to inspire growth in community, business, and relationships.

The artwork also uses pedestrian movement and dance to evoke a sense of activity and caution when entering/exiting this side street to a busy and popular intersection.

All events will take place at the OpenNorfolk Neighborhood Spot between Bland Street and the Five Points intersection.

Free tacos will be served by PDS Taco truck and the Norfolk Police Department will share and enjoy ice cream treats with everyone from the COPsicle Ice Cream Truck. Justice the NPD Mascot will also be on site!

