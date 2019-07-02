Local artist completes massive Wright Brothers mural

“Great America XVIII. Achieving the Impossible” mural at the Super Wings on N. Croatan Hwy. in Kitty Hawk, N.C. (Photo courtesy: Sam Welty)

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) – A local muralist has taken his talents to new heights. Sam Welty’s murals come in all shapes and sizes. The latest shape is that of a plane — one of the first.

Welty transformed the Super Wings on N. Croatan Hwy. in Kitty Hawk with a massive mural representing the event that put Kitty Hawk in the history books.

The wall mural, titled “Great America XVIII. Achieving the Impossible” features images of aviation pioneers Orville and Wilbur Wright and their famous aircraft.

“I have always wanted to paint a Wright Brothers mural as part of my new series of historical murals all over the country. When I met someone who owned a good wall, and he seemed excited about the idea I jumped on the opportunity,” Welty told 10 On Your Side.

“Great America XVIII. Achieving the Impossible” mural ni progress at the Super Wings on N. Croatan Hwy. in Kitty Hawk, N.C. (Photo courtesy: Sam Welty)

“Great America XVIII. Achieving the Impossible” mural in progress at the Super Wings on N. Croatan Hwy. in Kitty Hawk, N.C. (Photo courtesy: Sam Welty)

“Great America XVIII. Achieving the Impossible” mural in progress at the Super Wings on N. Croatan Hwy. in Kitty Hawk, N.C. (Photo courtesy: Sam Welty)

“Great America XVIII. Achieving the Impossible” mural at the Super Wings on N. Croatan Hwy. in Kitty Hawk, N.C. (Photo courtesy: Sam Welty)

“Great America XVIII. Achieving the Impossible” mural at the Super Wings on N. Croatan Hwy. in Kitty Hawk, N.C. (Photo courtesy: Sam Welty)

There’s a good chance you’ve seen some of Welty’s other works. You can find his murals across Hampton Roads, including the entrance to the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, at the Virginia Air and Space Museum in Hampton and along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.