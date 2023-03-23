PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Electric violinist, dancer, Billboard Music Awards winner and artist Lindsey Stirling will be lighting up the stage this August at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in collaboration with Canadian indie pop band and Juno Award winners, Walk Off the Earth.

The concert will take place Wednesday, August 2 and doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale this Friday starting at 10 a.m. and will start at $38.50.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The performance at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion will be part of the second leg of Lindsey Stirling’s world tour. The talents will be collaborating together throughout the entire month of August and into September, touring states such as North Carolina, Washington, and Indiana.

Kids aged 12 and under will get in for free.

For more information and to buy your tickets, click here, or check out Lindsey Stirling’s or Walk Off the Earth’s official website.