PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Will this be the time Fred Durst and co. finally roll back in to Hampton Roads?

Nu metal group Limp Bizkit, one of the most popular bands in the U.S. at the turn of the millennium with hits such as “Rollin” and “Nookie,” was supposed to come to the Norva in Norfolk last August, but it was canceled due to COVID.

That was the same time that Durst had sported his infamous dad look, with a goatee, hair that looked like it might’ve been a wig and big red sunglasses.

Now they’re hoping to “Break Stuff” at ODU’s Chartway Arena on Tuesday, May 3 as part of their Still Sucks Tour. They’re also stopping in Baltimore and Roanoke.

Limp Bizkit hasn’t played in Hampton Roads since the turn of the millennium. They were essentially unofficially banned from touring in the region after they rubbed local musicians the wrong way at a talent competition at a Guitar Center in Virginia Beach. They were supposed to appear in 2010 in Virginia Beach with Ice Cube, but it was canceled, the Daily Press reported.

The band just released their first album in a decade, “Still Sucks,” last fall.

Before you, you’ve got to watch this classic local TV segment about a fake Facebook event billing Durst at a Roses in North Carolina.