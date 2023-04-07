PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After undergoing restorations from 2020 to 2022, the Lightship Portsmouth Museum is reopening. On Saturday, April 8, visit the museum, at London & Water St, and see the ship like it was back in March of 1955.

On opening day, visit with Pete Brunk, retired Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer and former captain of the lightship Nantucket. Brunk will have a display on his time in the Coast Guard in the Wardroom on the ship.

For the last several years, the ship’s interior and exterior were restored. Here is a photo of the ship’s exterior earlier in the restoration process.

Photo courtesy Ross Patterson/ City of Portsmouth.

Inside the ship, visitors will find stocked and labeled compartments, information on the crew, and lifelike mannequins displaying sailors daily work.

Tickets are required. The cost varies by age.

Children (2 and under): Free

Children (2 to 17): $2

Adults: $4

Military with ID, seniors (62 years of age or older), AAA members: $3

Beginning April 8, the museum will be open Saturday and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit the Museum’s website here to learn more about the ship’s history, take a virtual tour, and more.