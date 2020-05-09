Lifehouse Virginia Beach, Donatos Pizza will host ‘Pack the Bus’ food drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Lifehouse Virginia Beach and Donatos Pizza are hosting a “Pack the LHVB Bus” event to help the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore on Saturday, May 9.

The church says the entire Virginia Beach community is welcome to take part.

Donations will be accepted between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. All volunteers will be provided with gloves and personal protective equipment.

Lifehouse Virginia Beach says the goal of the event is to help replenish local food banks in need due to shortages surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every bag of non-perishable food donations will receive one free individual size one-topping pizza, as well as coupons for future visits.

All donations will be taken to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore immediately following the event.

For more information on the event and to register to volunteer click here.

Donations are also being accepted for Lifehouse Virginia Beach’s Convoid-19 outreach project.

