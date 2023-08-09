Lego sets are educational for young people, teaching them to follow instructions and problem solve while also improving dexterity.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The LEGO Group announced the opening of a new LEGO Store this November in Town Center of Virginia Beach, located at 172 Central Park Ave.

The store plans to have a wide selection of the latest LEGO sets and in-store play activities such as:

Pick & Build Wall – choose the bricks and elements in all different shapes and colors.

Hands-on Building – in-store play opportunities, including free build challenges and events each month.

Build a Mini Tower – customizable mini-figures. Mix and match from a selection of mini-figure bottoms, tops, heads, hair pieces and accessories.

“The LEGO® store at Town Center will deliver an immersive LEGO Brand experience with a wide product assortment, hands on building experiences for our customers, exclusive promotions and fun events held in store with our amazing staff,” said Travis Blue, vice president of Americas Brand Retail Stores, The LEGO Group.

The store will offer a range of new products only available directly from LEGO Stores or LEGO.com. A LEGO VIP loyalty program is available.

“We are proud to have one of the most iconic toy brands in history open at Town Center of Virginia Beach,” said Lindsay Bangel, who focuses on specialty retail at Divaris Real Estate. “The LEGO brand has a timeless appeal, and fosters creativity and learning for children and adults. We are confident that this store will quickly become a beloved destination for families and LEGO enthusiasts throughout the region.”