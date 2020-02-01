LEGO Shipbuilding in Norfolk for the whole family this weekend

NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) — The Hampton Naval Museum will be hosting the ninth-annual Brick by Brick: Lego Shipbuilding event, Saturday Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will be held at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center.

Families will be able to put together a multitude of different LEGO kits, ranging from easy to expert. Everyone of all ages can bring in pre-constructed figures to enter into one of the two contest being held.

One contest will be for those who built their figures at the event, and the other will be for those who build theirs at home.

The event will also feature hands-on robotic demonstrations and professional LEGO display models, free play areas for all ages, and a sensory room for children with alternative needs.

It will also host the first LEGO League of Tidewater, Engineering for Kids of Hampton Roads, and the Hampton Roads LEGO User Group.

The event is free, so make sure to arrive early to secure a spot to enjoy the festivities.

For more information and details, click here.

If your family wants more fun with LEGOs, make sure to check out the Norfolk Botanical Garden’s Nature Connects: Art with LEGO Bricks exhibit.

