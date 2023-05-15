VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Legal Sea Foods is bringing a taste of New England to Virginia Beach.

The renowned restaurant brand just opened an 8,000-square-foot space that overlooks the main plaza in Town Center.

The new restaurant will offer all of its signature dishes, including, of course, its celebrated New England Clam Chowder, Baked Haddock, Half Pound Maine Lobster Roll, and local favorites like She-Crab Bisque.

Legal Seafoods Virginia Beach Red Carpet

The Town center location can accommodate about 300 guests, and for those looking to host parties, meetings, corporate dinners, and events, the restaurant also offers a private dining room thoughtfully named “Ship’s Cabin” that can hold up to 50 guests seated or 75 guests reception-style.

Legal Sea Foods Virginia Beach is open for lunch and dinner Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 9 p.m.