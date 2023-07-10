NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Grab your dancing shoes and get ready for the 22nd annual Norfolk Latino Music & Food Festival.
It’s returning on July 22 at Town Point Park, along the Downtown Waterfront.
This free event, presented by Newport News Shipbuilding, will provide live music performances, various Latin cuisines, family-friendly activities, dance lessons, dance performances, and more.
Here’s their music lineup:
- 4 p.m. – Grupo Ritmo Son
- 5:30 p.m. & 8 p.m. – DJ Mangu
- 6:30 p.m. – Tumbao Salsero
- 8:45 p.m. – Luisito Gomez
Food vendors:
- Juan’s Café
- Latin 2 Soul
- Miami Fusion
- Kitchenfinity
- Cocina Calle
- Plaza del Sol
- Yoless g Dawgz
- Joysicels
- Deep Fried
- Hawaiian Sno
- Ben and Jerry’s
Family-friendly Activities:
- mini soccer pitches
- board games
- authentic arts and crafts
- shopping
- and more…
This event is free and open to the public, but food may be purchased during the festival.
Please visit the Norfolk Latino Music & Food Festival’s website for more information.