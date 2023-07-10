NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Grab your dancing shoes and get ready for the 22nd annual Norfolk Latino Music & Food Festival. Courtesy of Festevents

It’s returning on July 22 at Town Point Park, along the Downtown Waterfront. This free event, presented by Newport News Shipbuilding, will provide live music performances, various Latin cuisines, family-friendly activities, dance lessons, dance performances, and more.

Here’s their music lineup:

4 p.m. – Grupo Ritmo Son

5:30 p.m. & 8 p.m. – DJ Mangu

6:30 p.m. – Tumbao Salsero

8:45 p.m. – Luisito Gomez

Food vendors:

Juan’s Café

Latin 2 Soul

Miami Fusion

Kitchenfinity

Cocina Calle

Plaza del Sol

Yoless g Dawgz

Joysicels

Deep Fried

Hawaiian Sno

Ben and Jerry’s

Family-friendly Activities:

mini soccer pitches

board games

authentic arts and crafts

shopping

and more…

This event is free and open to the public, but food may be purchased during the festival.

Please visit the Norfolk Latino Music & Food Festival’s website for more information.