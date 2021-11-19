Last Night on the Town returns to VB Town Center to ring in new year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As the new year approaches, Virginia Beach Town Center has announced the return of their New Year’s Eve celebration ‘Last Night on the Town.’

The event, kicking off at 6 p.m. on December 31, will feature an illuminated dance floor, DJs, live music and the beach ball drop at midnight.

Familes are invited to start their night at the Town Center Fountain plaza for family-friendly entertainment including stilt walkers, LED hoop artists and more.

Guests will also be also catch live performances on Countdown Square Stage featuring WHOAH! and The Deloreans. The performances will take place between 9:15 p.m. and 12:15 a.m.

In addition, guests will be able to purchase VIP tickets to the ‘Fun in the (Warm) Tent’ VIP area. The doors will open at 8 p.m. and feature complimentary beer and wine, as well as 80’s themed desserts and decor. There will also be a cash bar and champagme toast at midnight.

Tickets for the VIP tent can be bought online.

The night will wrap up with the beach ball drop!

Parking will be free in all Town Center garages.