Scott will be at the Norfolk Granby Theater Aug. 13

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — “The Voice” semifinalist Lana Scott is returning home to Hampton Roads this weekend for a show.

The Chesapeake native will be at Norfolk’s Granby Theater on Saturday, August 13 from 7- 9 p.m.

Scott will be performing new music and chatting with the audience about her life in Nashville making country music, along with her bandmates.

Our own Hampton Roads Show will also have Scott as a guest on Friday, so be sure to tune in at 11 a.m.

Find more details about Lana Scott’s performance, here.