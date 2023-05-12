PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) –The Up Center is holding their annual ‘Step Up’ Fundraiser. The group wants as many people as possible to sign up.

The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, May 13th and attendees will walk and climb stairs for one-mile. The event helps support programs that are community funded like their Mentor and Mentee Program.

“Our mentoring program provides caring adult mentors for youth in the community who may not have a figure like that in their lives,” Katie McCarthy from The Up Center said. “Events like this really help us keep that mentoring program going and all the money raised will help support programs that rely on community funding every year.”

Those who are interested must register for $40. Every dollar will help children living in the Tidewater area.

The event starts at 9 a.m. at Harbor Park. Registration begins at8:30 a.m. To learn more about The Up Center and to get more information about the event, click here.