Labor Day 2020: Area closings and schedule changes

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Labor Day is a national, public holiday celebrated every year on the first Monday of September.

Here’s a list of city and county governments and services that are closed and/or have adjusted schedules for Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020:

Chesapeake

In honor of Labor Day, all City of Chesapeake offices, courts, community centers, and the Chesapeake Visitor’s Center will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

All Chesapeake Public Libraries will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 6, and Monday, Sept. 7.

There will be no changes to the trash or recycling collection schedules.

City facilities will return to their COVID-19 partial opening schedules on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Residents are reminded that online services are still the preferred method to ensure health and safety, and that they should call first to ensure a service is available.

Hampton

The City of Hampton announced that all city offices, courts, libraries and schools will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7 for the Labor Day holiday. The following departments/services will also be closed Monday:

Landfill

Yard Waste Site

Street Sweeping (Monday routes will be swept Wednesday and Wednesday routes will be swept on Friday)

Health Department and Clinics

Social Services

James T. Wilson Fishing Pier

Carousel Park

Community Centers

Charles H. Taylor Arts Center

The Hampton golf courses, neighborhood parks, Bluebird Gap Farm, Gosnold’s Hope Park and Sandy Bottom Nature Park will remain open Monday. The Hampton History Museum will be open, but its offices will be closed.

The Clean City Commission closes Thursday at 3 p.m. and will remain closed through Monday.

Newport News

The City of Newport News will be closing all city offices and public libraries on Monday, September 7. Waste collections are still on schedule for pickup in the city.

Norfolk

Norfolk’s government offices, including libraries, and recreation centers, and the Parking Customer Service Center at 222 E. Main Street will close on Labor Day. The closures include the Norfolk Courthouse, offices of the Commissioner of the Revenue and the City Treasurer. Offices will reopen at regular business hours.

All Norfolk beaches will be open. Lifeguards will be on duty at Ocean View Beach Park, 100 W. Ocean View Avenue, during the following hours throughout the holiday weekend:

Saturday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Requests for bulk waste collection on Tuesday, September 8 must be made before 3 p.m. on Friday, September 4. To schedule bulk waste collection, call the Norfolk Cares Assistance Center at (757) 664-6510 or submit a service request via the MyNorfolk App.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station will be open on Monday, September 7 from 8 a.m. until noon to receive waste.

Norfolk residents can drop-off unwanted E-waste seven days a week/24 hours a day at the Division of Towing and Recovery located at 1188-A Lance Road.

All city parking garages, and lots are open.

Portsmouth

The municipal offices of the City of Portsmouth, including Portsmouth Public Library and all city recreation centers, will be closed in observance of Labor Day on Saturday, September 5, Sunday, September 6, and Monday, September 7.

Suffolk

Suffolk City offices will be closed Monday, September 7, 2020 will resume Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

The majority of Suffolk facilities, as well as the Treasurer’s Office and the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office inside City Hall and their satellite offices at the North Suffolk Library, remain closed to the public until further notice due to the impacts of COVID-19.

The Suffolk Public Works Department will pick up trash as scheduled next week. TFC Recycling will also conduct their normal recycling collection routes. Officials remind residents that trash must be placed at the curbside no later than 7 a.m. on the day of collection. For more information on refuse collection, please call Public Works at 514-7630.

All Suffolk Parks & Recreation Joint Use Recreation Facilities (Mack Benn Jr., Booker T. Washington, Kings Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, and Oakland) will also be closed along with the Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administration Office.

Suffolk’s four major parks (Lone Star Lakes, Constant’s Wharf, Sleepy Hole, Bennett’s Creek) will remain open Monday, September 7; however, no park attendant will be on duty.

Cypress Park & Pool will close for the Summer season at 6 p.m., Sunday, September 6.

All Suffolk City Libraries (Morgan Memorial, North Suffolk, Chuckatuck) will be closed for operations and the curbside pickup service will not be available that day.

The Suffolk Executive Airport Terminal will be unmanned Monday, however the airfield, self-serve fuel island, and restaurant will remain open.

Virginia Beach

The following Virginia Beach facilities will be CLOSED Monday, Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day:

All City of Virginia Beach offices

All Virginia Beach community recreation centers

All Virginia Beach public libraries TCC/City Joint-Use Library will be closed Sept. 5, 6 & 7

All Virginia Beach city public schools and administration offices

Francis Land House, Lynnhaven House, Thoroughgood House and Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum

The Sandler Center for the Performing Arts administrative offices and Box Office

Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts and Clerk’s Offices

Virginia Beach City Landfill & Resource Recovery Center

Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office

Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health

Visitor Center on the Chesapeake Bay Center at First Landing – Closed until further notice.

Visitor Center Information Kiosks at 24th & 17th streets – Closed for the season

The following facilities are OPEN to the public, Monday, Sept. 7 during the following hours:

All Virginia Beach city parks and park facilities – 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Advanced reservations required)

Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Virginia Beach Farmers Market Open – Individual merchant hours vary (most are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Check Virginia Beach’s website for a complete listing of merchants on the Vendors tab

Farmers Market Management office will be closed

Visitor Information Center – 2100 Parks Ave. – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For assistance regarding city services, contact VB311 Citizen Services by dialing 3-1-1 or (757) 385-3111 by phone and listen to available options.

