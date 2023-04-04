VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – La Fiesta is returning to Virginia Beach.

La Fiesta is happening Friday, June 16 through Saturday, June 17 on the beach at 29th Street.

Friday, June 16:

5 p.m. – DJ

7:45 p.m. – Diveana

9″30 p.m. – Jose Alberto “El Canario”

Saturday, June 17:

4 p.m. – DJ

5 p.m. – Ballet Folklorico Mexican Tradition of Julio Ruiz

5:30 p.m. – Eddy Kbrera

6:30 p.m. – Ballet Folklorico Mexican Tradition of Julio Ruiz

7 p.m. -Wanda Lopez

8 p.m. – La Banda Blanca

9:30 p.m. – Rubby Perez

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

La Fiesta is presented by the Hispanic Chambers of Coastal Virginia.