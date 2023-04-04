VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – La Fiesta is returning to Virginia Beach.
La Fiesta is happening Friday, June 16 through Saturday, June 17 on the beach at 29th Street.
Friday, June 16:
- 5 p.m. – DJ
- 7:45 p.m. – Diveana
- 9″30 p.m. – Jose Alberto “El Canario”
Saturday, June 17:
- 4 p.m. – DJ
- 5 p.m. – Ballet Folklorico Mexican Tradition of Julio Ruiz
- 5:30 p.m. – Eddy Kbrera
- 6:30 p.m. – Ballet Folklorico Mexican Tradition of Julio Ruiz
- 7 p.m. -Wanda Lopez
- 8 p.m. – La Banda Blanca
- 9:30 p.m. – Rubby Perez
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.
La Fiesta is presented by the Hispanic Chambers of Coastal Virginia.
