Kroger to celebrate community appreciation day with free items and events in Smithfield and Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Kroger is hosting a community appreciation day on Saturday with plenty of goodies in hand for customers and residents near their Smithfield and Suffolk locations.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, August 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is a way for the retailing company to thank their customers for their continued support, said Kroger Mid-Atlantic corporate affairs manager Allison McGee.

“These communities are extremely tight-knit, and we’re honored to be a part of them.”

The day will start with the first 200 people at both locations, the 1282 Smithfield Plaza store in Smithfield and the 1401 North Main Street store in Suffolk, to get a “Zero Hunger, Zero Waste” backpack.

Each backpack will be filled with many food items, coupons, and a gift card.

However, the backpacks come with a twist. While the majority of the backpacks will have a $5 gift card, two backpacks will have $100 gift card inside them instead, and one random, lucky customer will have the backpack with a $250 gift card inside it.

Along with the giveaways to local customers, store associates from both locations also chose a couple nonprofit organizations to receive $500 Kroger gift cards in recognition for their efforts throughout the community.

The chosen nonprofits in Smithfield are Isle of Wright County Schools, Christian Outreach, and the Smithfield Police Department.

Store associates from the Suffolk store chose For Kids, Inc., new Mount Joy Food for Living Ministries, Inc., and Suffolk Meals on Wheels as their respective nonprofits.

As the day is sure to be a fun-filled time for the community, the event will also feature store-wide samples and fun activities for children to enjoy.

The in-store pharmacy at both locations will also give free diabetes screening, immunizations, and other health-related giveaways during the event.