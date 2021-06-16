Kool & the Gang, En Vogue, Jesse McCartney and more coming to Busch Gardens this summer

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — It’s a celebration this summer at Busch Gardens as live music returns, with well-known artists from across the music spectrum.

The concerts are included with your admission to the park, and are part of Summer Nights, which also include fireworks, roller coasters at night and more from June 25 to July 29.

The park’s Summer Nights Series kicks off Saturday, June 26 with two-time Grammy winners Kool & the Gang. The band, best known for hits “Celebration,” “Ladies Night,” “Jungle Boogie” and “Get Down On It,” still has multiple original members, including Robert “Kool” Bell. Bell’s brother Ronald died last September at 68.

Sunday, June 27 brings “Sunny and 75” singer Joe Nichols, and Friday, July 2 features rising country star Carly Pearce, known for “Next Girl” and “Hide the Wine.”

Another major act coming is 7-time Grammy-nominated group En Vogue on Saturday, July 17.

Other acts include “Beautiful Soul” singer Jesse McCartney and the Little River Band.

Here’s the full lineup:

Sat, June 26: Kool & the Gang

Sun, June 27: Joe Nichols

Fri, July 2: Carly Pearce

Sat, July 3: In the Light of Led Zeppelin & Mr. Mojo Risin’: The Doors Tribute

Sat, July 10: Little River Band

Sun, July 11: Coming Soon

Sat, July 17: En Vogue

Sun, July 18: Jesse McCartney

Sat, July 24: Jeremy Camp

Sun, July 25: Dylan Scott

For more information, visit Busch Gardens’ website.