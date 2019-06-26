Kitten Yoga to bring ‘purrs and inner peace’ to Norfolk’s MacArthur Center

Image: Norfolk Animal Care Center

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — “Inhale. Exhale. Focus on the furballs.”

Norfolk is combining kittens and yoga at an upcoming event to encourage adoptions from the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center.

It’s taking place July 13 at the Live 360 Studio inside MacArthur Center from 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Bring your yoga mats as Annie Vanhook, kitten foster mom of the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center and owner and instructor with Yoga 108, shows how to hold a pose as fuzzy felines roam about.

This event will bring serenity and homes to participating kittens, as well as ear scratches and meowing messages.

For a $5 donation to the Friends of the Norfolk Animal Care Center (FNACC) it will ensure the animals will continue to receive support for any need such as: spaying and neutering, medical care and adoption.

