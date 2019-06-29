Kids Cove playground at Mt. Trashmore to close three weeks for resurfacing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The popular playground at Mt. Trashmore will be closed for resurfacing starting July 8.

For approximately three weeks starting July 8, the main playground at Kids Cove playground at Mt. Trashmore will be closed. Swings and climber areas will remain open.

The city of Virginia Beach made the announcement on a Facebook post Friday afternoon.

The Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation also recognized the unfortunate timing of the closing when kids are out of school for the summer.

In a statement, officials apologized for the inconvenience.

“The pour-in-place material that is being resurfaced cannot be applied during cold winter months. We also have to coordinate this work with our contractor’s current schedule. This was the best option overall. We regret this inconvenience but we are sure the results will be worth the wait.”

We broke the news to a playground regular, 8-year-old Levi Filson, who was there playing Monday morning. “I don’t like that idea,” he said.

No one really liked the idea. Mom Michele Leazer spoke for a lot of parents when she said, “It’s a weird time to do it in the summer though, you’d think they would try to do it when the kids are at school.”

The city would rather do it another time but project manager Brian Phelps told WAVY.com the worn and cracked rubber surface needs to be replaced and that the materials used are very sensitive. They need it to be dry and hot.

When the park was originally installed he said the surface didn’t stick right because it was laid in the winter. They had to go back multiple times to fix it.

He said they wont make that mistake again. Especially since just doing the center section will cost $192,000. If it’s done right, he said it should last 15 years.

They will leave the swings and climbing sections open while the center is resurfaced. That news provoked applause from young Levi, who then went about showing us how to play on his favorite pieces of equipment.

There’s no word yet when the other two sections will be resurfaced. Phelps said probably next year when they figure out how to pay for it.

Another playground located on Edwin Dr. will remain open.

Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation also encourages locals to utilize their parkfinder to visit local attraction around the city.