PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Grammy-nominated singer Kehlani has been added to the summer lineup at Portsmouth’s Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion.

The Friday, July 29 show with Rico Nasty and Destin Conrad was announced on Wednesday. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at the Portsmouth box office and on Ticketmaster.com.

The 27-year-old has Grammy nominations for “Best Urban Contemporary Album” for gold-certified mixtape “You Should Be Here” and “Best R&B Performance” for the platinum single “Distraction,” and is best known for collaborations with Justin Bieber (“up at night”) and Ty Dolla $ign (“Nights Light This.”)

She also just released a new album, “blue water road,” this April.

To see the full list of acts coming to Portsmouth, click here.