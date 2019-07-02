Jurassic Journey event stomps into Town Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Town Center in Virginia Beach has a new attraction in town from July 2 to 14.

The Jurassic Journey exhibit is inviting dinosaur fans, big or small, to experience the two-week attraction featuring 20 life-like dinosaur exhibits, nightly entertainment, movie nights, dance parties, dig tents, interactive activities and more.

The dinosaur exhibits leads visitors by foot through learning about different dinosaurs, time periods, and ending with a dig tent for eager paleontologists in training to get hands on fossils.

As for others looking to for some nightly entertainment, Fountain Plaza comes alive every night with concerts looking to bring some rhythm into everyone.

The two-week event is free to everyone from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Credit – Central Business District Association

