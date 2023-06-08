HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Juneteenth marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865 when thousands of enslaved people were finally emancipated. Federal forces arrived in Galveston, Texas, to enact President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation signed more than two years earlier.

On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Hampton Roads Transit

HRT will be offering free fares on Juneteenth. Community members will be able to ride all buses, light rail, ferries, and transit services for free.

Chesapeake

Juneteenth Community Cookout

On Sunday, June 18 head to Elizabeth River Park, 1400 Elizabeth River Way for the Juneteenth Community Cookout. From noon to 6 p.m. enjoy food, music, games, and community.

There will be a children’s tent courtesy of the Chesapeake Fine Arts Commission where you can find Juneteenth focused arts and activities. Shop at the black business market presented by the Chesapeake NAACP.

The event is free and open to the public. You can register for your spot at the link here.

Hampton

2nd Annual Juneteenth Freedom Fest

On Sunday, June 18 visit the 2nd Annual Juneteenth Freedom Fest at Darling Stadium, 4111 Victoria Blvd. Here is a list below of special attractions at the event.

Juneteenth Churches Unite Worship Service at 10 a.m.

Cultural Arts and Entertainment

Health and Wellness Screenings

Job and Community Resource Fair

Book Authors Corner

Family and Youth Games and Activities

For more information about the event click here. The event is free and open to the public.

Juneteenth Community Unity Cookout

Celebrate Juneteenth before the holiday weekend. On Friday, June 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. visit Mill Point Park, 100 Eaton St, for the Juneteenth Community Unity Cookout. Join the community for entertainment, food, dancing, and raffles. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to sit. The event is free and open to the public.

Newport News

Juneteenth Freedom Festival

On Monday, June 19 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. the Juneteenth Freedom Festival will be at King-Lincoln Park, 600 Jefferson Ave. The festival will have food and craft vendors, live entertainment, exhibits, and children’s activities. Here is the stage schedule below.

Stage Schedule

12:30 p.m. Champagne Band

2 p.m. United Souls

3:15 p.m. The Unifics

4:15 p.m. Bobby V

The event is free and open to the public.

3rd Annual Juneteenth Raising the Flag Ceremony

On Monday, June 12 join Newport News for the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Raising the Flag Ceremony. It will be held at City Hall, 2400 Washington Ave from 1 to 3 p.m. The community event will raise the flag of freedom for the last enslaved African American in Galveston, TX.

Norfolk

Juneteenth in the Park

The Festevents Juneteenth event is returning to Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront. It will be Saturday, June 17, 2023 from noon until 6:30 p.m. Festevents says more information will be available soon at this link. It is free and open to the public.

Poquoson

On Monday, June 19, City Hall, library, non-emergency city offices, and school will be closed in observance of Juneteenth. Find more information on the city website here.

Portsmouth

Juneteenth Freedom Day

On Sunday, June 18, visit High Street Landing for the Juneteenth Freedom Day. The event is hosted by the Urban League of Hampton Roads, Inc. It will take place from 1 to 9 p.m. Throughout the day enjoy vendors, food, drinks, live music, and more entertainment. The event is free and open to the public.

Suffolk

Juneteenth: A Celebration Of Our Stories

On Friday, June 17 from noon to 2 p.m. visit Morgan Memorial Library, 443 West Washington Street for Juneteenth: A Celebration Of Our Stories.

Suffolk says, “Come together this Juneteenth for a community conversation where we can share and celebrate our stories and reflect on what it means to be Black in our community, the United States, and our lives as a whole.”

Guests are welcome to drop in any time and no registration is required. It is free and open to the public.

Virginia Beach

2nd Annual Juneteenth At The Beach

Head to 24th Street Park at the oceanfront for Juneteenth At The Beach from Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19. Hosted by TEAM LAMB & THE LAMBS Foundation, the 3-day event will be jam packed with family friendly fun all weekend long. There will be education opportunities, live entertainment, food, culture, and time for connection.

Activities include morning yoga, Ol’ School Car Show, Black Brand Panel, poetry showcase, Poolside Cooking – Food Truck Panel, and much more!

General admission is free, but registration is required. There are Souvenir and One Day VIP Passes available. To sign up or purchase tickets, click here.

Williamsburg

Colonial Williamsburg

Colonial Williamsburg is offering free admission to the Historic Area and Art Museums on June 19. Visitors can pre-register to claim complimentary tickets at the link here. Free admission gives visitors access to special programming. Visit colonialwilliamsburg.org/juneteenth for more information.

Juneteenth Sunrise Service

On Sunday, June 18 at 6 a.m. Colonial Williamsburg will have a Juneteenth Sunrise Service under the Compton Oak. The service will have a keynote address given by Tina Lifford, CEO of wellbeing initiative, The Inner Fitness Project. Lifford is an actress and recently finished shooting for Queen Sugar, an Oprah Winfrey Network drama series.