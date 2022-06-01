HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Community members are celebrating Juneteenth in 2022 with several events and activities across Hampton Roads.

Juneteenth is the federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Local communities are hosting ceremonies and musical performances among other celebrations to commemorate the holiday. Government offices and services will be closed for the holiday.

Newport News

Juneteenth concert



When: Sunday, June 12, 5-7:30 p.m.

Where: King-Lincoln Park

What: Residents are invited to bring chairs and enjoy musical performances by the Calvary Chapen Newport News Worship Team and Bothers and the Fuzz Band. For more information, CLICK HERE.

Norfolk

Virtual Storytelling Events at NPL

When: June 18

Where: Virtually on NPL’s Facebook page

What: NPL will also host two virtual storytelling events. First, performance poet and Suffolk native Nathan Richardson will portray Frederick Douglass in “Frederick Douglass: On Slavery and Emancipation,” which will premiere at 8 a.m. As part of the performance, Richardson will tell tales from Douglass’ life and recite an excerpt from his most famous speech, “What To The Slave is the 4th of July.” Then, at 2 p.m., residents can tune in to NPL’s Facebook page to Celebrate Juneteenth with Storyteller Eunice Shands as she conducts a virtual talk on the book The 1619 Project: Born on the Water.

Community Day at Richard Tucker Library

When: June 19, noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Richard Tucker Library

What: The event will be a recognition of Juneteenth, Black Music Month, and the library’s Summer Reading Program Kickoff and will include arts and crafts, a children’s village, inflatables and a StoryWalk with 1619 Project book Born on the Water.

Freedom Festival

When: June 18, 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: Slover Library

What: This free family event will feature drum circles, African dance classes, music trivia, art, a living history museum, and an “At the Table” soul food exhibit. The event will conclude with a theatrical performance, “Juneteenth the Production,” where visitors journey back in time with two grandparents to learn the historical significance of Freedom Day

Williamsburg

Juneteenth Commemorative Art Exhibition

When: June 17 – July 8 (6-8 p.m.)

Where: Stryker Center Gallery

What: The Stryker Center Gallery will present a special exhibition of local and regional Black artists curated by artist Willis Potter. There will be an opening reception on Friday, June 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibition will run through July 8. For more information, CLICK HERE.

YJCW NAACP Motor Parade & Juneteenth Community Fest

When: June 18 (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Where: Highland Park

What: Motor parade at Highland Park. The event is free and open to the public

Colonial Williamsburg

When: June 19 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Where: Colonial Williamsburg

What: Colonial Williamsburg is offering free admission in observance of Juneteenth.

William & Mary Juneteenth Commemoration



When: June 17 (3 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

Where: At the site of “Hearth: Memorial to the Enslaved”

What: William & Mary will celebrate Juneteenth in person for the first time. The event is expected to include performers, vendors, and more. For more information, CLICK HERE.

This list will be updated as more events get scheduled. If you know any additional events, send us an email.