Journey coming to Virginia Beach during 2020 tour

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After scheduling just a handful of dates in 2019, Journey has announced 60 tour stops with the Pretenders coming up in 2020, including one in Virginia Beach.

The Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater date is Friday, August 7, and tickets go on sale to the public on Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.

You can also hear “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Wheel in the Sky” and more the Sunday before at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow.

Though original frontman Steve Perry left the band in the late 90s, Journey still features original members Neal Schon and Ross Valory, as well as longtime drummer Steve Smith and keyboardist Jonathan Cain.

Arnel Pineda has been the band’s lead singer since 2007.

For ticket information, click here.