JoJo, Crystal Waters headlining annual PrideFest in Norfolk

Photo from “Pride on the Peninsula” event at Carousel Park in Hampton in 2018. WAVY Photo, Taylor O’Bier

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Singers JoJo and Crystal Waters will be this year’s headliners for the 31st annual PrideFest celebration at Town Point Park on June 22.

The festival is part of over a dozen events organized by Hampton Roads Pride to celebrate Pride Month in the region.

The events kicked off on Sunday with a “Pride Pregame” at Selden Market and Pride Night at Harbor Park for a Norfolk Tides game.

June 16 through June 23 will be Pride Week at Ocean Breeze Waterpark. You can save $15 off regular admission by using the promo code “HRPRIDE.”

The first “Drag Yourself to Brunch: Pride-edition” at Croc’s will be held on Sunday, June 16. Showtimes will be at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and you’ll need to call for reservations.

Later that afternoon, “Praisefest” will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Great Awakening United Church of Christ in Portsmouth.

Monday will be “Ghent Pride” from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Norfolk at the Palace Shops and Station. It’ll feature entertainment, activities and the opportunity to buy a “Love Lock” for a special “Love is Love” display. Tickets are $10.

The “LGBTQIA Interfaith Service” will be on Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Coastal Virginia Unitarian Universalist Church in Virginia Beach.

“Pride on the Peninsula” will be held on Wednesday at the Carousel Park in Hampton from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Everything, including food and beverages at the event, is free.

Thursday will be “Pride at the Chrysler” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk. This event is also free.

Friday night will be the 8th annual “Pride Block Party” from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Scope Arena. This year’s theme is “Strike a Pose.” Tickets are $13 before June 17 and $16 after. They can be found on Ticketmaster.

PrideFest — featuring performances by JoJo and Crystal Waters and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and Virginia Beach native Angela Hucles Mangano as the Grand Marshal — will be on Saturday. It starts at noon and will end at 8 p.m. This event is free.

Sunday, June 23 will be the second “Drag Yourself to Brunch: Pride-edition” at Croc’s in Virginia Beach. Showtimes will be 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and reservations are required.

The first “Pride at the Beach” event will also be held on June 23 at Neptune’s Park from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event will be a “luxury, VIP lounge experience” and white beach attire is strongly encouraged.

