NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – This Sunday, it’s the 5th Annual CommUNITY Play-In and Sing-Along concert.

The Virginia Symphony Orchestra will move out of the concert hall for an afternoon performance. They say it is a celebration of peace, inclusion and unity. The organization says, “Come play and sing with us to unite our community through music.”

In today’s Community Chat, Digital Host Sarah Goode was joined by VSO Director of Diversity and Engagement Nikki Thorpe and Director of Education Helen Martell to talk about the event. Watch the conversation in the video player on this page.

It is not only open to watch, but also to participate. VSO invites community members to grab their instrument or lend their voice. Any skill level is welcome.

This event focused on unity is all about bringing people together of different ages, faiths and backgrounds. Different government, community and faith leaders will be present including Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander, Rep. Bobby Scott and Norfolk State University president Javaune Adams-Gaston.

A variety of music will be played, from classical to modern.

At 4:30 p.m. Sept. 20, the performance will begin at the Joseph Echols Arena at Norfolk State University. Thorpe said people should get there early. Before the performance, community organizations will be present, offering information about resources and more.

Registration is still open for those looking to participate through Friday. Click here to sign up. You will be able to get music beforehand. There will be a practice Sunday before the concert.

The arena has plenty of room for all that wish to attend in the audience. This concert is free and open to the public.

To learn more about the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and the CommUNITY concert watch the conversation in the video player on this page.