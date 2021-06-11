Join the Turtle Trot 5k to celebrate the Virginia Aquarium’s 35th year

Large Male, an approximately 30-year-old sand tiger shark, was humanely euthanized at the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center on March 16. (Photo Courtesy of the Virginia Aquarium and Science Center)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Aquarium is celebrating its 35th year with a Turtle Trot.

For its second year, the 5k run/walk is once again a virtual event.

“We wanted to do something that was fun and have people participate from all over,” said Virginia Aquarium CEO Cynthia Spanoulis.

Registrants come from as far away as Missouri, Illinois, Texas and Maine, Spanoulis said.

Participants can run or walk 3.1 miles between June 11 and 13, and share photos or videos on social media using the hashtag #VAQTurtleTrot and tagging @VAAquarium.

The timing coincides with the aquarium’s 35th anniversary on June 14, and World Sea Turtle Day on June 16.

Proceeds from the $35 registration fee will benefit creatures in and outside of the aquarium.

“We have 8,000 animals that reside here and educational components,” Spanoulis said. “We also have a fabulous stranding program. We’re responsible for any sea turtle that strands along the coast of Virginia, as well as any marine mammal that strands.”

For more information and to register, visit the Virginia Aquarium’s website.