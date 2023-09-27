NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Comedian John Mulaney is coming to Chartway Arena in December.

The two-time Emmy award winning writer, actor and comedian released his latest Netflix stand up special, BABY J this past April.

Mulaney has hosted Saturday Night Live five times and began writing for the long-running series in 2008.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Wednesday, Sept. 27 and general ticket sales begin Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

The show takes place Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.

Organizers want to remind customers that this is a phone-free event and use of smart watches and accessories will not be permitted.