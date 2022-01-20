Jimmy Buffett returning to Virginia Beach in 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 09: Musician Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Jurassic World” at Hollywood & Highland on June 9, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — You’ll need to get your fins out early this year.

Jimmy Buffett, who just turned 75 in December, and his Coral Reefer Band are coming to the Virginia Beach Amphitheater on April 28. Virginia Beach was one of three dates announced on Thursday. He’ll also visit Enmarket Arena in Savannah on April 21, and go to the new Moody Center at the University of Texas on June 11.

There are also rescheduled dates in April for Charlotte and Raleigh, his tour schedule shows.

Come Friday, you’ll be able to purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com. Is that too early for a margarita?

You know what Jimmy would say.