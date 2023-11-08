VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Jeep Fest is coming back to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for a second year, with a third day added.

The Jeep Fest this year will be held from Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov.12, and is hosted by the City of Virginia Beach, Beach Events and IMGoing. This event is the only time of the year the public is allowed to drive of the sands of Virginia Beach.

Over 1000 Jeep enthusiasts are expected to attend the three-day event to celebrate all things Jeep.

Photo from Jeep fest 2022 (Photo Cred: Katrina Younce)

Photo from Jeep fest 2022 (Photo Cred: Katrina Younce)

Photo from Jeep fest 2022 (Photo Cred: Katrina Younce)

Photo from Jeep fest 2022 (Photo Cred: Katrina Younce)

Photo from Jeep fest 2022 (Photo Cred: Katrina Younce)

Photo from Jeep fest 2022 (Photo Cred: Katrina Younce)

Photo from Jeep fest 2022 (Photo Cred: Katrina Younce)

Photo from Jeep fest 2022 (Photo Cred: Katrina Younce)

Some events included this year are a sunrise beach cruise, a beach sand obstacle course and a newly added special night course and LED show.

The public is encouraged to watch the parade of Jeeps from the boardwalk. Several events are also being held for the public, including a 4X4 village where national industry leaders will showcase their products and services. Jeep Fest will also include a “Show and Shine,” where Jeep owners will be able to display their vehicles with the opportunity to receive awards.

Schedule of events:

Thursday, Nov. 9

VBJF Kick-Off Party

7 – 10 p.m.

Oceanfront Eats

(located inside Oceanfront Inn)

Friday, Nov. 10

Brew Down/Show & Shine

New Realm Brewing Co.

5 -9 p.m.

1209 Craft Lane, Virginia Beach VA

Judging @ 5:30 p.m.; Awards @ 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Smartmouth Brewing Co.

313 32nd Street, Virginia Beach VA

5 – 8 p.m.

Amazing selection of craft brews

A gathering of the Jeepfest tribe!

Saturday, Nov. 11

Nighttime Sand Course & LED Show

Located on the VBJF Sand Course

8:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Live music!

Oceanfront Eats

(located in the Oceanfront Inn)

Boardwalk @ 29th St

Online registration for the beach cruises and sand obstacle course closed on Tuesday, Nov. 7. On site registration is still available. Additional information about Jeep Fest can be found on their website here.