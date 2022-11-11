VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The first ever Virginia Beach Jeep Fest is scheduled to come to the Oceanfront this weekend, on Nov. 12 and 13.

Hosted by the City of Virginia Beach, Virginia Beach Events, IMGoing, and Delmarva Jeep Events, Jeep Fest will be presented by Eastern Truck & Accessories and Hall Jeep of Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.

This will be the first time that the public is allowed to drive on the sand of Virginia Beach and more than 500 Jeep owners are expected to come out to the event.

There will be an early morning beach cruise on both Saturday and Sunday and a sand obstacle course where Jeeps can make their way across hills, rollers, and obstacles, and end with a photo op next to King Neptune.

Photo courtesy Virginia Beach Jeep Fest.

Photo courtesy Virginia Beach Jeep Fest.

Photo courtesy Virginia Beach Jeep Fest.

Photo courtesy Virginia Beach Jeep Fest.

Photo courtesy Virginia Beach Jeep Fest.

Photo courtesy Virginia Beach Jeep Fest.

The event is open to the public, who can watch the Jeeps from the boardwalk. There will also be several free events, including a 4×4 village where vendors will showcase 4×4 related products and services, and a display zone when Jeep owners can show off their Jeeps.

Concluding the event will be the Show and Shine, an awards show where participating Jeeps will get to compete and display their vehicles.

Online registration for Jeep Fest has closed, and infovabjeepfest@gmail.com can be contacted about on-site registration. Prior to the fest, registration started at $60 and went up to $140.