Jazz festival in Norfolk moves to Scope due to inclement weather forecast

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The longest-running outdoor jazz festival in Hampton Roads will be indoors this year due to forecasted inclement weather.

The 38th Annual Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival will be held at the Norfolk Scope on August 20 and 21 after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

There are no major changes outside of the venue swap, but personal coolers and chairs will not be allowed inside. Parking is available in the Scope parking garage at 201 East Brambleton Avenue and other nearby garages.

The lineup remains the same.

Cindy Bradley & Paula Atherton (The Fabulous Blonded) Friday 5:30 p.m. Jean Carne, Norman Connors & The Starship Orchestra, Marva King,

Lonnie Liston Smith (True Legends of Jazz) Friday 7:30 p.m. David Sanborn Electric Band Friday 9:30 p.m. Adam Hawley & Jackiem Joyner Saturday 5:30 p.m. Spyro Gyra Saturday 7:30 p.m. Boney James Saturday 9:30 p.m. 38th Annual Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival Schedule

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.