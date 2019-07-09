Jawsome shark-themed event arrives at Nauticus

Breaking News
Credit – Nauticus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Nauticus is gearing up for a shark-themed event on July 20 with lots of activities for visitors to bite at.

The maritime-themed center and museum is offering a whole day packed on shark-related activities to send off Shark Week in fashion.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., visitors at Nauticus will be treated to activities and games including “Crafts with Sharks,” lessons about sharks from Rikki McDaniel of North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA) and a real-life shark dissection.

If that’s not enough, Nauticus educators will highlight the museum’s own carpet sharks for visitors to touch which has been at the core of the Nauticus experience for 25 years.

