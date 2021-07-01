Jar Journeys: Ziplining at Adventure Park in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)– Jar Journeys is back! Follow along as WAVY-TV 10’s Symone Davis takes you on an exciting new journey every week. As a special treat, the month of July is dedicated to the thrill-seekers out there. For the next four weeks, Symone will engage in extreme activities, starting with Ziplining at the Adventure Park at the Virginia Aquarium.

If you’re looking to take your summer outings to new heights, this is the place to do it. Guests can climb between the beautiful trees through low-rope and high-rope courses and then glide on the ziplines.

The Adventure Park is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. This Independence Day the park is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.