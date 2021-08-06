Jar Journeys: Victory Arch

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — If you ever took a drive through Downtown Newport News, you may have noticed a beautiful piece of architecture, reminiscent of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France.

That masterpiece is the Victory Arch. Originally built in 1919, returning WWI troops disembarked from ships and marched through the arch in victory parades. Today it serves as a memorial to the men and women of the armed forces and hosts Newport News’ annual Memorial and Veterans Day ceremonies.

Listen is as 10 on Your Side’s Symone Davis chats with Newport News City Historian, Mary Kayaselcuk, to learn why the Victory Arch is one of the crown jewels of the community.

The Victory Arch is located at 25th Street and West Avenue Newport News. While you’re out there, be sure to check out Victory Landing Park right behind it.